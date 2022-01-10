“It does not seem to me that the stadium is the bearer of the increase in infections, if it is true that on 23 December in Italy there were 44 thousand infections and they jumped to 220 thousand with the stadiums closed”. Thus the president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, to the microphones of Radio Anch’io Sport on Rai Radio 1. The Lega Serie A has decided to bring the capacity back to a maximum of 5 thousand spectators for the next two days. “A choice – explains Cairo – that we made unanimously because there was a bit of support from the government. We preferred to take a decision of responsibility even though we are quite covered with vaccinations, the super green pass and masks. good example”.

Protocol

–

The n.1 of the grenade club returns to the anti-Covid protocol approved a few days ago by the Lega council: “I did not agree with the new protocol. Thinking of being able to play with 13 non-positive players including a goalkeeper and going to draw from the Primavera independently from the fact that they are professionals, it seems exaggerated to me. In England they have placed a minimum number of players but they take into account injuries and evaluate individual situations, including the fact that the young recruits must have a certain experience. a reasonable solution that benefits spectacle and sporting merit. Seeing matches that end little by little is not a good thing. The protocol can be changed. I’m sorry for Bologna and Udinese. We too, like Turin, will play today because we are a little bit forced, we didn’t train much last week, but the League did the best possible by giving us one more day. ” Cairo adds an extra element of proposal, always looking at the English model. “In the Premier League from 26 December to 3 January, in a situation of growing infections, they did not play 8 games out of 30 proceeding reasonably. Everything is managed by a technical commission. It would be useful to have it with us too. A body that makes decisions in the matter of Covid, not the Lega council but a commission made up of technicians without club representatives. Today with vaccines everything is more controllable. We must have a prudent but different attitude. Football, like the country, must move forward and proceed”.