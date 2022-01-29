With a hit by Major League Baseball Harold Ramírez, the Barranquilla Caimans, from Colombia, left the Astronautas de Los Santos, from Panama, on the field this Saturday, adding with a 6×5 scoreboard their second victory in the Caribbean Series-2022.

(Also read: Colombia National Team: the intimacy of the team after the heavy defeat against Peru)

Ramírez doubled for Carlos Martínez to score the decisive run, in a two-run ninth inning for the Caimanes, at Quisqueya Stadium in Santo Domingo.

This was the second victory of Caimanes

Martínez had driven the first of the Colombian team’s entries in that last inning, with a bi-angular with which Brayan Buelvas scored. It was an incredible reaction, because in the same ninth inning the Astronauts had taken a 5-4 lead on a fielder’s choice off Edgar Muñoz’s bases loaded hit.

The reliever Sugar Ray Marimón was the winning pitcher (1-0) when he got the last two outs that the Panamanians delivered. Abdiel Saldana lost.

Carlos Arroyo hit a solo home run in the first inning to start the Caymans, who on Friday had achieved their first victory in the history of the Caribbean Series by beating the Venezuelans 6-1 Magellan Navigators.

(Also: The Colombian National Team no longer depends on itself: the accounts)

There was crossover of annotations, in the fifth inning, one for each team. The Taiwanese Tsung-Che Cheng, with a single with full pads that produced a hairline, put land in between in the seventh frame for the Colombian champion, 3×1.

Panama, however, signed a three-run cluster in the eighth, one driven by a hit by Dominican Olmo Rosario and two chartered by unstoppable by Iván Herrera. He tied Colombia again, with a double by Mauricio Ramos that drove in Reynaldo Rodríguez.

SPORTS

with AFP