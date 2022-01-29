Sinaloa.- Although little more than a month left so that the date arrives every year is done the Altata carnival, is still maintained no definition if the event will take placewhich will be agreed by the authorities regarding the behavior of the pandemic, announced Hugo Leal Gallardo, president of the tourism promoter.

He specified that it is sought to be able to arrange a meeting with authorities from the Navolato city council during the coming week to determine what the sanitary measures will be to be applied at the Altata Carnival and determine if the sanitary conditions allow its realization.

He explained that so far it has not been possible to hold a meeting that had been agreed for last week in which the Municipality of Navolato will determine the details of the organizations of the carnival and other events that are at the door, such as the motorcycle event in February in which it was expected to carry out a motorcycle tour and the installation of a pavilion with rock bands.

“This is still awaiting how the pandemic is behaving on that date, so we have to meet with the mayor to see what measures must be taken, the carnival has been in March, like the day of spring more or less, but not We still know how the pandemic is acting, how the government is acting and what new indications it has,” he reiterated.

Leal Gallardo added that due to the low sales that are taking place in the restaurant and commercial sector in the area, it is important to attract tourism, however, they will be abiding by the indications of the health authorities, since up to now the infections in Altata they remain low and a rebound is expected to be avoided.