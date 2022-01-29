The Caimanes de Barranquilla leaned on their relievers and ignited their offense with a four-run rally in the fourth inning to beat the Navegantes del Magallanes, from Venezuela, 6-1 in the Caribbean Series.

It is the first time that a Colombian ninth obtains a victory in the great Caribbean party.

This is how the first Colombian triumph was conceived

Seven pitchers in all combined to limit Magellan’s bats to just four hits and one run. Luis Moreno (1-0) got the win by taking the mound in place of starter Eduard López, who could only cover 1 2/3 innings. Moreno drew an episode and a third blank, admitting no hits.

The four-line cluster of the fourth act began to direct the laurel of Caimanes. Carlos Arroyo drove in Brayan Buelvas with a single and Harold Ramírez did the same with Taiwanese Tsung-Che Cheng.

Reynaldo Rodríguez, who played with Magallanes in the last season of Venezuelan baseball, as well as in the 2018-2019 campaign, crowned the rally with an uncatchable drive to left field with which Arroyo and Ramírez scored.

The fifth inning brought one more streak. Venezuelan Major Leaguer Sandy León continued to punish the Navegantes of his country with a hit to the left that chartered Mauricio Ramos, base by error of third baseman Niuman Romero. And in the eighth chapter, Brayan Buelvas towed Daniel Angulo.

Magallanes discounted in the ninth: Ángel Reyes tripled and scored on a fly ball by emergent Francisco Arcia.

Other results of the Caribbean Series

In the first hour, Astronautas de Los Santos (Panama) dominated Criollos de Caguas (Puerto Rico) 3×2. Gigantes del Cibao (Dominican Republic) will close the first day against Charros de Jalisco (Mexico).

