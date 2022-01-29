In Kamchatka, ten patients with coronavirus have been diagnosed with the Omicron strain, reported at the Ministry of Health of the region on Saturday, January 29.

“The day before, Kamchatka received information about the first cases of Omicron. It has been identified in 10 patients so far. Given the general increase in the incidence of the population, we assume that soon there will be more such cases, ”the ministry said.

The doctors added that the new strain of coronavirus is modified, but its structure and basic clinical picture are the same. According to the head of the department of anesthesiology and resuscitation of the city hospital No. 2 of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky Oleg Gaiduk, with Omicron, nuances that were not there before may appear. For example, a sore throat, which was not observed with the previous variation of the virus, which was characterized by high fever and dry cough.

According to the operational headquarters of the region, over the past day in Kamchatka, 187 new cases of coronavirus have been detected, 35 people have been hospitalized.

The Omicron coronavirus strain rapidly spread across the regions of Russia in January, displacing the previous Delta strain. As of January 27, a new variant of the coronavirus was recorded in 74 regions of Russia.

