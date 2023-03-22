The new stadium in Cagliari will be named after Gigi Riva. The city council said yes: 29 votes in favor and no abstentions. “Riva told me that he is happy to be able to live and savor the title – reports the mayor Paolo Truzzu -, precisely because usually the same title is dedicated to those who are no longer there”. Yes, this is the anomaly, because in Italy it has always been decided to name sports facilities to great champions who have now disappeared: the former central tennis court of the Foro Italico “Nicola Pietrangeli” is an exception.

An infinite phenomenon

—

In this way Riva continues his parable as an authentic phenomenon: he was when he played, and he is even now that, from a retired champion, he even transforms himself into a stadium. The reason for this decision by the municipality of Cagliari is simple: no one more than Riva has been able to represent the city, probably the whole of Sardinia, becoming a symbol also recognized abroad. Curious that all this happened to a man born in Leggiuno, in the province of Varese. At nineteen, in 1963, he packed his bags and left for the island and fell in love with a pure, sincere love, so deep that he never wanted to leave it again. Everyone tried to detach him from what he always considered a safe haven: Moratti’s and Fraizzoli’s Inter, Agnelli’s Juve, Milan. At each transfer market session, the name on the notebook of Italy’s most powerful presidents was always the same: Gigi Riva. And he, punctually, in agreement with the managers of Cagliari who would have made a fortune by selling him, always answered no. It is in this visceral, almost maternal attachment, not even the island represented the umbilical cord that keeps him clinging to life, that we must read the parable, as strange as it is fascinating, of the character. Cagliari was certainly not a squadron, but he made it one, and thanks to him the Scudetto even arrived in 1970. Who could have imagined a historic event of this magnitude? It would be as if, nowadays, Sassuolo conquered the championship.