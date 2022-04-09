Joao Pedro deceives the hosts by finding the goal after 10 minutes, De Ligt scores the same, the Serbian striker scores in the 75th minute on an assist from Dybala

Vlahovic returns to scoring and Juve to victory. This in summary the 2-1 with which Allegri’s team beat Cagliari at Unipol Domus, after a match of sacrifice and dedication, in which the Bianconeri however believed in it until the end. Joao Pedro deceives the hosts after 10 minutes, De Ligt puts Juve back in the game at the end of the first half and the Serbian striker gives them the victory in the 75th minute. Allegri’s team thus consolidates fourth place and can continue to aim for the goal of beating itself, closing the championship with more points than last season. Cagliari, fourth from bottom, instead runs into the fifth defeat in a row, weighing down its ranking situation.

Present and absent – In the end Allegri opts for the “wrong” 4-4-2, with Rabiot on the left and the couple Zakaria and Arthur in the center, with Locatelli out due to injury. Vlahovic finds himself alongside Dybala, as Morata is disqualified, like De Sciglio and Grassi from Cagliari. Mazzarri responds with a quintet in the middle of the embankment, with Marin conductor, and the duo Pavoletti-Joao Pedro looking for some relief. And at the first opportunity Cagliari pass: Marin takes a ball lost by Dybala for a walk and makes an assist for Joao Pedro who has time to stop, take aim and finish, with his right that overcomes Szczesny. It’s minute 10, in a windy evening full of bad omens for the bianconeri. The physicality and aggressiveness of the hosts harness the Juventus maneuver. But Juve do not disunite and do not give up, even though they are struggling to become dangerous See also Egan Bernal already plays soccer: the unique video that supports his recovery

De Ligt responds to Joao Pedro – At 19 ‘the first Juventus conclusion in the mirror, with Zakaria angulating too little the deviation under the net and Cragno arrives with one arm. At 23 ‘, on a shot rejected by Dybala, the former Pellegrini unloads from distance, the ball hits the elbow of a balled up Rabiot in the area behind the ball and ends up scoring. But that is not valid, the Var does not validate for the deviation of the French. Dybala tries again, first on a free-kick and then with a flying left: first he touches the intersection, then finds Cragno again. It is a Juve that increases the laps and grows in offensive volume: the intention is clear to close the first half at least in a tie. Another intervention by Cragno on a great right from Cuadrado is the prelude to the goal. At 45 ‘the Colombian, the king of Juventus crosses, enters the ball and chain area, sees De Ligt in a good and lonely position and puts a perfect cross on his head. The Dutchman has nothing to do but deviate on the net, and it is the longed-for 1-1. See also IMSA | Magnus Racing restarts with an Aston Martin in 2022

Vlahovic against everyone. And score – In the second half, Juve starts from where it left off: on the development of a corner kick Dybala beats at the goal, Chiellini deflects behind Cragno. But the captain is in an offside position and therefore the goal is not validated. Juve insists forward, crushes Cagliari from their trocar down, but their lines of play are not very smooth and they are unable to raise the danger rate. Vlahovic is served little and badly, often being abandoned in the midst of the rossoblù defense, with the only possibility for him to do at the doors but certainly not to affect the game. And without other teammates being able to take advantage of the fact that Vlahovic polarizes attention and opponents on himself. Of course the spaces are few, but even more so we need clarity and speed, qualities that are hiding in this Juve. Then Juventus’ fierce desire for victory prevails over everything: Dybala sends high, Vlahovic, finally served on the move, sends on the outside of the net. At 69 ‘Bernardeschi takes the place of Rabiot, Juve go to 4-2-3-1. Cuadrado does not find the mirror, then Cragno blocks a Vlahovic shot in two halves. But he can do nothing in the 75th minute: Dybala launches deeply for the Serbian striker who with a split left marks the 2-1 for Juve. Then the Argentine leaves, giving way to Kean, while Bonucci takes over Cuadrado, but the game is in fact already over. See also Swarovski, manga and ... Designer shoes, footballers love them

