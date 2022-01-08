The Lega Calcio has communicated the new dates and times of the league and Italian Cup matches which have been subject to changes compared to the original program, due to the increase in cases of positive Covid in the teams. As for Serie A, Udinese-Atalanta was confirmed on Sunday 9 at 16.30, while Turin-Fiorentina was moved to Monday at 17. Also for the 2nd round of the second round, Cagliari-Bologna will be played on Tuesday at 20.45. . A change also for the following day: Bologna-Naples will be played on Monday 17 at 18.30.