The League has communicated the changes to the program: Udinese-Atalanta confirmed today (Sunday 9) at 16.30, Turin-Fiorentina on Monday at 17. Two Napoli matches are postponed
The Lega Calcio has communicated the new dates and times of the league and Italian Cup matches which have been subject to changes compared to the original program, due to the increase in cases of positive Covid in the teams. As for Serie A, Udinese-Atalanta was confirmed on Sunday 9 at 16.30, while Turin-Fiorentina was moved to Monday at 17. Also for the 2nd round of the second round, Cagliari-Bologna will be played on Tuesday at 20.45. . A change also for the following day: Bologna-Naples will be played on Monday 17 at 18.30.
Italian Cup
Two variations in the Italian Cup. The eighth final Atalanta-Venice will be played as scheduled on Wednesday 12 January, but at 17.30 instead of 14.30. Napoli-Fiorentina moves to Thursday 13 January at 18 (initially it was scheduled for Wednesday 12).
