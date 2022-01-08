Genoa is one of the protagonists of this January transfer session, among the most active teams in all of Serie A. However, the cousins ​​of the Sampdoria, who after the difficult weeks of Ferrero’s arrest have now found in Marco Lanna the new president e aim to give Roberto D’Aversa reinforcements for the second round. From the occasions, like Tomas Rincon, just arrived from Turin; with a dream, so the contacts have just begun: Vincenzo Grifo.

THE IDEA – Sampdoria’s idea is to finally bring the Italian from Germany to Serie A loan with right of redemption. A negotiation that does not promise easy, given that the Freiburg, with which Grifo scored five goals It is provided seven assists to mates this season, it is one of the surprises of the Bundesliga. But the Sampdoria are making an attempt, ready to fulfill another desire, that of the player himself, who has never hidden his desire for Italy.

DREAMING OF ITALY – “Serie A is a dream for me“, declared a few months ago the winger, who had been pre-convened by the coach Roberto Mancini for the European Championship last summer.” I have always followed the Italian championship, since I was just a child. “Words that the Sampdoria management is trying to transform into reality: the “Beckham of the Black Forest“, as fans in Germany call him for his set piece skills, he wants to go home.