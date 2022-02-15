The Cadiz sinks. The twenty-fourth day has ended in the worst way for the yellow team, with Mallorca’s victory against Athletic Club de Bilbao. The team from Cadiz has more and more complicated the permanence and, if they don’t win against Getafe, the sinking of the Submarine may be inevitable.

Sergio González’s team got just one point against Celta de Vigo at the Nuevo Mirandilla last Saturday. A tie that was not bad, but not good either. But nevertheless, the future of the day has managed to make it bad definitely. The victories of Alavés and Mallorca have plunged Cádiz into the relegation zone.

Now it’s not the vermilion team anymore the one that marks the line between salvation and relegation, is now Granada and five points separate it. A difference that either begins to be cut now, or it will be insurmountable. The yellows now have a new date, against Getafea team that is not experiencing its best moment and that, although with more distance, also looks with fear at the relegation zone.

Cádiz is already carefully preparing that match next Saturday at 6:30 p.m.. Training resumed today Bahía de Cádiz Sports Citybut on Wednesday they will move to New Mirandilla to exercise there. A good habit that it seems that the Cadiz club is recovering and that seems vital for the squad to get used to the weather conditions that they have to face in each home game. Thursday and Friday, the team will go back to the sports city to continue their training.

All to the New Mirandilla

For its part, the Cadiz club has made available to its subscribers a promotion for which they can buy two tickets for a single price of five euros each. Same promotion that the entity launched the previous day and that was very well received, just as it is having this week.

What’s more, the cadista entity has sent an email to its subscribers so that, if they cannot attend the match, they can legally transfer the subscription to their family or friends. The objective of the club is that the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium is filledwithin the possibilities due to the reduction in capacity due to Covid, to encourage the team and thus help them get out of the complicated situation they find themselves in.