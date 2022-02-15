The whole range Fiat now it is hybrid. After 500 And Panda Hybrid the new one arrives Hybrid typewith the new engine FireFly 1.5-liter 130hp and 48 V technology, already used on the 500X Hybrid and on Jeep Renegade And Compass. Hybrid type is available in the specification of the Special Series (RED).

Fiat Tipo hybrid, Hybrid engine features

The hybrid Fiat Tipo is equipped with the new generation engine FireFlya 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo petrol capable of delivering up to 130 hp with a torque of 240Nm, e the 48 Volt and 15 KW e-motorhoused in the new automatic gearbox 7-speed double clutch.

New Fiat Hybrid automatic transmission

Advanced hybrid technology allows a silent start And 100% electricand frome-motor which improves the efficiency and dynamics of the vehicle, even allowing it to travel with the thermal engine off. Thanks to the electric one, the petrol engine can remain inactive up to 47% of the time.

On the road, the Fiat Tipo hybrid can also continue in fully electric mode, compatibly with the demand for power and battery charge (e-launch). Furthermore, it is possible to use only the power supply for the function of e-creepinguseful for making short and repeated shifts forward without pressing the accelerator, such as in the tail (e-queuing).

The electric motor is housed in the automatic transmission

Parking operations can also be carried out in 100% electric mode, both in first and in reverse (e-parking). Also, hybrid power recovers energy is in the phase of braking that of deceleration.

Fiat Tipo hybrid consumption

The consumption of the new Fiat Tipo is comparable to a diesel in WLTP cycle: 4.7 l / 100 km against the 5.0 l / 100 km of the motorization Diesel 1.6 Type. Emissions drop by up to 11% (WLTP cycle).

Fiat Tipo Hybrid equipment

The Hybrid Type Hybrid is available in 4 set-ups (Type, City Life, City Cross and Cross) and in versions body hatchback And station wagon.

Fiat Tipo Hybrid RED rear view

In addition to the Hybrid version, the Tipo range also includes a 1.0 petrol T3 with 100 HPthe diesel 1.3 SDE 95 HP and the top-of-the-range engine 1.6 diesel 130 hp.

Fiat Tipo Hybrid prices, how much does it cost?

The prices of the Fiat Tipo hybrid with the new Hybrid engine start at 26,450 euros. Below is the complete price list

Hybrid type: 26,450 euros

Hybrid CityLife type: 27,950 euros

Hybrid CityCross type: 27,950 euros

Hybrid Cross type: 29,950 euros

Hybrid Red type: 30,950 euros

