From the past we learn. Because of this Cadillac and Dallara they are working together to make the Cadillac GTP Race Car model, which will participate in the new Grand Touring Prototype category in the future. The prototype, hoping that the pairing continues to be a winner, will feature a new Cadillac engine package.

“While the new race car will take into account IMSA and ACO regulations, Cadillac brand features will be instantly recognizable, many of which are visible today on our V Series vehicles.Said Chris Mikalauskas, chief creative exterior designer, Cadillac. “We will artistically combine form and function to influence the development of the next race car. Elements of the Cadillac brand DNA, such as vertical lighting and floating blades, will be present everywhere“.

Judging by the images published by the American brand, which is part of the General Motors group, there is a lot to talk about from a design point of view. The shapes are decidedly captivating and we can undoubtedly say that it is a modern Cadillac by observing the many V and arrow elements that are inserted substantially everywhere, from the front to the lateral aerodynamic elements. The bodywork area above the front tires is very interesting. With Dallara’s contribution, top-level aerodynamic performance is expectedand even if the extreme lines may not appear in road cars, it is still a nice injection of the third millennium for the historic American brand.

Cadillac’s commitment to performance is usually carried over into the V Series portfolio, thanks to the implementation of technologies learned on the track. Its recent expansion includes the CT4-V and CT5-V sports sedans, the Escalade-V and the CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing. The Cadillac Project GTP racing car will be unveiled this summer and will make its track debut for the first time at the Daytona 24 Hours in January 2023.