The new “Asu mare” movie is about to hit theaters, right in the middle of a political crisis in Peru. Is comedy the way out of tension? This was said by ‘Cachín’.

After months of waiting Carlos Alcantara Finally, “Asu mare: los amigos” is about to be released, a spin-off of the original saga that introduces us to ‘Cachín’s’ childhood companions in a story somewhat removed from the life of the protagonist. The Peruvian film will hit theaters soon and La República was present at the avant premiere, in which Carlos Alcántara —director of the film— confessed his desire for this project to become an “option” for the public to be distracted from the current political crisis.

“The film has all the ingredients for you to enjoy it, so I think it’s a good time to distract ourselves,” he said in dialogue with this medium. VIDEO: Rosario Rojas / URPI