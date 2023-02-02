Dhe Israeli Air Force attacked targets in the Gaza Strip early Thursday morning. The Israeli Army (IDF) shared on twitter with. The target of the attacks was a weapons factory belonging to the radical Islamic group Hamas and a chemical laboratory. “The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all terrorist activity emanating from the Gaza Strip and will therefore bear all the consequences of violating Israel’s security,” the Israel Defense Forces tweeted.

Earlier, Israeli media reports said that targets in a refugee camp in central Gaza had been attacked.

A few hours earlier, Israel’s military said it had intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. Alarm sirens were activated in the city of Sderot on the border with the Gaza Strip. The armed group “Lion’s Den” claimed responsibility for the attack. The group consists mainly of young men from various armed factions in the city of Nablus.