Dhe Lufthansa is being slowed down by the next strike: On Tuesday morning at 4 a.m., cabin crew organized by the UFO union went on strike at Frankfurt Airport. A spokeswoman for the union confirmed that all Lufthansa departures at Germany's largest airport will be on strike until 11 p.m. Lufthansa assumed on Monday that 600 flights in Frankfurt would be canceled due to the strike, affecting 70,000 passengers.

This Wednesday (March 13th), UFO has called on the Lufthansa cabin crew at Munich Airport to go on strike from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. According to Lufthansa's estimates, 400 flights with 50,000 passengers will not be able to take off there.

Union demands 15 percent more money

At the weekend, UFO called on a total of around 19,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cityline to go on strike. The flight attendants of the core company and the regional subsidiary Cityline had previously voted for the strike in separate ballots with more than 96 percent each.

The union is essentially demanding 15 percent more money for the approximately 18,000 cabin employees at Lufthansa and the almost 1,000 employees at Cityline with a contract term of 18 months. UFO also wants to achieve an inflation compensation bonus of 3,000 euros as well as higher allowances.

For Lufthansa, this is one of several current wage disputes: Last week, the ground staff organized by Verdi paralyzed much of Lufthansa's passenger traffic with what is now their fifth wave of warning strikes. Negotiations with Verdi are scheduled to take place again this Wednesday (March 13th).