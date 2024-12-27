Cabify obtained losses of 9.3 million euros in Spain in 2023, which means almost doubling the ‘red numbers’ of 4.9 million euros that it registered in 2022, due to the greater investments undertaken in the last year.

This is clear from the annual accounts of the three companies through which the mobility company operates in Spain, Cabify España, Miurchi and Prestige & Limousine, available in the Commercial Registry.

The turnover of its activity in the country rose to 247.8 million euros, increasing by 24% the figure of 199.5 million obtained the previous year, and in line with the 27% that the turnover increased a year ago.

The joint gross operating result (Ebitda) of these three companies amounted to 10.65 million euros in 2023, which represents a profitability margin of 4.3% with respect to their turnover.









For its part, the increase in turnover also boosted its tax contribution in Spain to the 28 million euros, 30% more, allowing us to reach the highest figure in the company’s history.

“It should also be noted that Spain represents 60% of all taxes paid by the company worldwide in 2023 and that has its corporate headquarters in our country,” the company said in a statement.

Regarding the tax contribution, Cabify operates with local companies in all the countries where it has a presence and, therefore, pays locally the taxes corresponding to its activity in these countries.

Regarding the total volume of employees, the company increased its workforce worldwide by 22% in 2023 compared to the previous year, growing from 1,009 people to 1,232, practically half of them in Spain (565).

Finally, Cabify’s R&D investment was 23.9 million, 34% more than in 2022, reaching more than 75 million euros in the last five years. Likewise, in terms of decarbonization of mobility in Spain, in 2023 it reduced the average CO2 emission rate per kilometer traveled by 6%.