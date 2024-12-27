Perioral dermatitis is a skin disorder that can be confused with acne or rosacea. It usually affects the lower part of the face, in the folds of the nose, around the mouth with a rash or reddish, burning bumps that can even appear around the eyes. It is common in children and young women.

Causes of perioral dermatitis

Unknown or due to use of creams containing steroids

The cause of the appearance of perioral dermatitis is really unknown, although it is known that a case can occur after the use of facial creams that contain steroids as a treatment for other pathologies. Cases may also appear due to the use of nasal, inhaled and oral steroids; due to the use of toothpaste with fluoride, lack of facial hygiene; consumption of oral contraceptives; and hormonal changes.

Symptoms of perioral dermatitis

Reddish bumps and burning

Symptoms of perioral or perioral dermatitis usually include:

– Bumps or rash around the mouth, nose, forehead and even the eyes. They may be filled with fluid or pus.

– Burning sensation around the mouth and nasolabial folds.

Diagnosis of perioral dermatitis

Physical exam and analysis

Dermatological diagnosis will consist of a physical examination of the skin and other tests such as blood tests to rule out a bacterial infection as the cause of the rash. The diagnosis must also rule out rosacea and acne.

Treatment and medication of perioral dermatitis

Stop using the offending product and wash your face using warm water only.

The first step in the treatment of perioral dermatitis is to stop using the product that causes the disorder and wash your face using only warm water. The dermatologist will prescribe, in many cases, creams or gels with drugs such as: metronidazole, erythromycin, benzoyl peroxide, tracolimus, clindamycin, pimecrolimus or sodium sulfacetamide with sulfur. Treatment will last for several weeks until the rash subsides and may reappear if products containing steroids are used.

Prevention of perioral dermatitis

Avoid steroid products

The key to preventing perioral dermatitis is not using products that contain steroids unless prescribed and monitored by a doctor.









This article was published in La Vanguardia on October 7, 2020

