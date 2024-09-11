Today, September 11thand by 2024, users of Cabify received an email with the news that the Spanish company plans to leave Mexico next October. This means that, After more than a decade in our country, the travel application will disappear in our region.

According to Reuters, Cabify will stop operating in Mexico as of October 11, 2024This is 12 years after its arrival in our country. Although it is probably a surprise for some users, this is the result of years of battling against sectors such as the taxi union, as well as poor security decisions that caused its departure from Puebla in 2017.

Due to these and other problems, the company has been forced to leave Mexico in order to avoid loss of income and other inconveniences. However, Cabify will remain active in several Latin American countries, such as Chile, Peru, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombiamarkets where the company sees a better future.

At the time, Cabify arrived in Mexico with the promise of offer a personal transportation service that was capable of offering a unique service and, in the processto avoid pollution by means of electric cars. However, pressure from taxi drivers, the popularity of Uber and Didi, as well as the loss of key states, caused this platform to be overshadowed in recent years. Remember, Cabify will leave Mexico on October 11, 2024. In related topics, Uber creates an option to save money.

Via: Yahoo.