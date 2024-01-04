The retro games They have become a gold mine today. Titles that cost $60 during the 80s and 90s can be worth thousands of dollars. In this way, not long ago it was discovered a cellar full of classic titles that any collector would have given anything to find.

Not long ago, the YouTuber known as GamestoreAF had the opportunity to find a warehouse full of classic titles that had been abandoned after the closing of a video game store in 1994 in Nebraska, USA. Here we can see cartridges from the SEGA Genesis, SNES, Saturn, 3DO and more.

In addition to all the Madden and NBA one can imagine, jewels were also found such as a Chrono Trigger in box with a value greater than $2,400 dollars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles In Time of $1,400, Final Fantasy III with a value of more than $1,200, and Sunset Riders Appraised at over $750. All together with a series of classic experiences that, although they do not cost as much, are still worth it.

As if that were not enough, GamestoreAF mentioned that it plans to graduate these games, so their prices will probably increase depending on the state they are in. Fortunately, the YouTuber has indicated that he does not plan to sell what he has found. Instead, he will preserve and document everything that has come into his hands. In this way, it is likely that this discovery will not modify the value of certain securities in the market.

Let's remember that collecting classic games is big business right now. Classic games from the SNES and Genesis era are now worth much more than they did at the time. Part of this is because it is no longer common to find this type of product, and since it is no longer in production, the number of copies is limited. Along with this, some titles are extremely rare in our region, such as Chrono Trigger and Mega Man X2.

And if that was not enough, companies like Analogue have created consoles that emulate the hardware, which have revived the public's interest in the titles that marked their childhood. This is something we see with every generation. It already happened with the NES and SNES, it's happening with the N64 and PlayStation 1, and it will happen with things like the GameCube and PS2.

Part of the interest in retro collecting goes beyond having physical copies of these games, as there are also people who simply want to experience certain titles, but have no other way to experience them. This is where remasters and collections come into the picture.. While playing Mega Man 2 on the NES is not the same as playing on the Switch via a bundle, this may be more than enough for some players.

During the last years, Companies have done everything possible to replicate classic experiences through emulation. In some cases this has not had positive results, such as the N64 on the Switch during its first months; but there are also collections that have become the definitive version of certain titles, like what we saw with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. It all depends on the approach that a certain company has.

We can only wait to see if more wineries with hidden gems from the past come to light in the future.. On related topics, Analogue is already working on a 4K version of the N64. Likewise, they create an NES version of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Editor's Note:

This is pure envy. In a market full of exorbitant prices for classic games, finding a spelled warehouse of titles of this type is a miraculous encounter. While it's true that GamestoreAF probably paid a lot to have this collection, it's only a fraction of what I would have paid if I had purchased each title separately from retro stores or online.

Via: GamestoreAF