Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Narutostated in a recent interview that the worldwide success of the series did not motivate him to change his way of working.

That was in a talk he had with those responsible for the French site La Nouvelle République in relation to an event in France in August 2024. Also present at this was Mikio Ikemoto, who is the one who draws the manga of Borutowhich is the sequel/spin-off of the saga.

Kishimoto pointed out ‘We don’t change our way of doing things in accordance with international success’. To the above, he added ‘Personally, I had heard little about Naruto’s success outside the borders of Japan but I never measured its extent’.

But while this applies to the original print, the anime adaptation decided that some adjustments were necessary. That’s what the mangaka revealed in a statement that followed the above.

The ‘father’ of Naruto Uzumaki and company said ‘The only time I took it into account was when the anime adaptation was released, for which I chose an animator who could appeal more to foreigners’In this case he is referring to Studio Pierrot.

It’s clear that he didn’t change his way of working, but he was aware that the Western audience was different from the Japanese one. Another issue he touched on was the difficulty he had in creating Sakura Haruno.

Masashi Kishimoto, who previously said he wanted to write more about his parents, admitted that he found it difficult to develop her and didn’t know how to do so. That’s why he didn’t do it the way she deserved. The creator of Naruto confessed ‘But I found it difficult to understand the heart of a young girl, so I didn’t dwell on it.’.

Kishimoto humbly admitted that Ikemoto did manage to catch up with Sarada in Borutosomeone you find ‘more graphically satisfying’.

Today, the series’ global reach is so large that it even has relevance in other franchises, such as the Ninja Turtles.

