A legal technical report from the national directorate of the civil registry of Ecuador affirms that the birth registration of defender Byron Castillo in the Ecuadorian city of Guayas it does not appear in the volume, the page and the requested record, according to an official document to which Efe had access.

In addition, the report ensures that it cannot be conferred as it is a “non-existent file”. The aforementioned report is one of the pillars of the legal claim that the legal firm “Carlezzo Advogados” sent to FIFA, together with other alleged evidence, on behalf of the Chilean soccer federation (ANFP) and in which the international organization to open a disciplinary file for document falsification, which constitutes a crime.

“There is the possibility that Byron Castillo’s document has allegedly been adulterated, taking advantage of the fragility of the document, which is why in the national archive, there are no indications that it existed, but simply an inscription made in the book appears, but this is found with vestiges of having been reviewed its text, which affects credibility, adding to it the lack of the file that supports its existence, “the firm alleges.

Speaking to Efe, Eduardo Carlezzo assures that “what we have sent to FIFA is based on fairly clear documentation, documentation from both the sports authorities and the Ecuadorian civil registry authorities.”

“From the point of view of the civil registry, the document is crucial for everything. Since it is a legal technical report issued by the general directorate of the civil registry of Ecuador in which the departure certificate of Byron Castillo in Ecuador was analyzed,” argues.

“When analyzing this document, the first strident conclusion is that this departure document is nowhere to be found, it simply does not exist in the internal records of the civil registry. I wonder how a certificate of departure does not exist?

It is the first thing that makes it clear that this document is a ghost,” he stresses.

“It also showed that the certificate (that Byron Castillo has) coincides with (the registration numbers) of the departure certificate of another person, a woman. And thirdly, a lot of inconsistencies are perceived that make the address of the national registry arrive to the conclusion that this document would be presumably false”, he highlights.

Carlezzo also highlights that this key document is, moreover, one more piece in a gear of concatenated documents, some of which will be made public shortly, which confirm that it is not an error and that they point to an alleged manipulation that They are sustained in space and time.

“We have, on the one hand, a Byron who was born in Colombia, whose departure certificate is real, and another Byron, who was born in Ecuador, both with the same parents, and the Ecuadorian certificate does not exist anywhere else. Every time After we investigate further, we are clear that there was a grotesque forgery in the Ecuadorian document,” he says.

The lawyer connects the Castillo case with other cases of alleged manipulation that have been discovered in Ecuadorian soccer and that start from the North America club, to which the defender now belonged in the ranks of Barcelona de Quito.

“Why is Byron Castillo going to court in Guayas? Exactly as a result of this report that we are presenting now, which put an entry in the player’s records to the effect that his identity card was blocked for infraction and he was a citizen who I had no civil identification in Ecuador,” he recalls.

Fifa must open file

“All the sports documents we have, all the history, and the birth document in Colombia make it clear that this Byron Castillo who was born in Ecuador is a ghost and that the real Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco (Colombia),” he insists.

In line with this argument, Carlezzo assures that the easiest thing would be for the player himself to make a statement in public, and wonders if it is not strange that his mother and most of his family live in the aforementioned Colombian town.

“It’s another coincidence. Why does everyone live in Tumaco and nobody lives where the player was registered in Ecuador? If the player goes public it would be very easy and the controversy would end,” he says.

“With these tests, and other tests that we have sent to FIFA, I am sure that we have a solid case and we hope that over the next few days, FIFA will open a disciplinary file, notify the player and the Ecuadorian federation so that they can present their arguments. “, revealed the lawyer.

“The crimes are very serious. We are talking about a crime, the use of a forged document is a crime in any country and that deserves a very harsh sanction from FIFA”, which should entail the application of article 22 of the disciplinary code, which in case of improper alignment, it grants the victory to the opposing team, it concludes.

