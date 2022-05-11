The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, the main men’s professional golf circuit in the region, announces its stop in Colombia with the presentation of the Volvo Golf Championship by Seguros del Estado, which will take place in the field of Club El Rincón de Cajicá, from June 2 to 5.

This important news, which continues to place our country on the world golf map, is part of the Total Play Cup, whose objective is to grant full status to the top 5 of the season to play all the stops on the Korn Ferry tour. With the participation of about 144 professionals from 21 countries and a purse of 175,000 dollars, the competition will have the support of Volvo as the main sponsor.

It may interest you: (Miguel Ángel ‘Supermán’ López: his long and painful history of misfortunes)



“Volvo’s participation in this important tournament goes far beyond a commercial agreement. The brand’s support is part of a natural connection that has led both users and golfers to share a philosophy based on people’s well-being. Not in vain for years, Volvo has been one of the brands that invests the most in golf, including the creation of the Volvo World Golf Challenge, which between 1988 and 2017 had the participation of 1 million players from 40 countries. Likewise, since 2018, Volvo promotes the safety, sustainability and electrification of its models, through its link as an official car of the PGA, among other competitions”, assured Ángela Bolívar, marketing manager of the brand for Colombia.

This season, which since December 2021 has brought the best of this sport to Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Peru and Ecuador as part of its official calendar, will complete in our country the tenth of the 12 tournaments that will precede the grand final that will take place at the end of June in the Riviera Maya with the 60 most outstanding players on the circuit and it will be developed hand in hand with a group of top-level sponsors, to offer one of the best sporting events of the season.

“Within the framework of this, the thirteenth visit of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica to the country and which takes place just at the crucial moments to define the winner of the Totalplay Cup, It is an honor to make this announcement, which seeks to take the world of golf to another dimension,” said Camilo García, spokesperson for PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

The 72 holes of the event, played under the stroke play format, will be played for the second time on one of the best golf courses in America which, in addition to being one of the sponsors of the golf meeting, celebrates 65 years of foundation.

“Once again we will host a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica tournament and thanks to this event, players from several countries will begin their career towards the dream of reaching a professional golf circuit. Once again we will show the world why we have one of the best golf courses in the region, which will surely bring out the best talent in each participant,” said Juan Manuel Villegas, president of the El Rincón de Cajicá Club.

This joint effort will allow Colombia to show the world that face that gives golf the power to connect, teach, serve and work with the firm purpose of building a better world, based on ethics, discipline, effort, respect, integrity and all those values ​​that form great human beings from an 18-hole natural grass field.

After the competition to be held in Cajicá, 10 years after the Tour’s first visit to this field, the players will have another meeting at the Colombia Classic in Bucaramanga that will take place between June 9 and 12. Later the season will close in Tulum, Mexico, with the Bupa Tour Championship, between June 23 and 26.

For his part, Camilo Arciniegas, vice president of Seguros del Estado and also a sponsor of the event, stated that “in our 65-year history, it is a great satisfaction to support golf events such as the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. These meetings contribute to the economic growth of the country, promoting healthy competition, fun and the best scenarios for the effective closing of businesses.

For Colombia, tournaments of this magnitude generate investments that mark the economic reactivation and promote the generation of permanent and temporary jobs.

Without a doubt, they will be productive and emotional days to meet again, throb and live one of the most important contests on this side of the world. The professionals of this sport teach us every day that discipline and dedication, which are also business components, are necessary for the progress and development of our country. We will continue working to link sport and business in a masterful way”.

It is noteworthy that PGA TOUR Latinoamérica offers players a consistent calendar with the possibility of promotion to the highest levels of golf.

It may interest you: (Luis Díaz, decisive in Liverpool’s victory against Aston Villa)

With information from the press office