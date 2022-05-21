Sunday, May 22, 2022
Byron Castillo: news of the process that has Chile and Ecuador in suspense

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 21, 2022
in Sports
Byron Castillo

Fifa sent notification to the Chilean association.

The case of soccer player Byron Castillo, who has Ecuador and Chile in suspense and that it is a process that is discussed in Fifa, had news this Saturday.

Extension for Ecuador

As it was learned, Fifa, which has a file open in the case, He gave an extension to the Federation of Ecuador to make its defense.

This was known after Fifa notified the Chilean Football Association of this news.

“We invite the FEF to present its position to the Secretariat of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee no later than June 5, 2022.”

The process is advanced after the presentation made by Chile to ask for the points to have doubts about the nationality of the player.

Chile hopes that his complaint will allow him to qualify on the desk for the World Championship in Qatar.

