A first case of monkeypox was detected in Switzerland. This was announced today by the Bernese Health Department, specifying that it is a person residing in the canton who has been exposed to the virus abroad. A contact tracing, so as to identify any transmission chains, has been carried out, the cantonal authorities indicate in a note. All people who have had relations with the data subject have been informed. The infected person is receiving outpatient treatment and is in solitary confinement at his home.

This first suspected case of monkeypox was reported yesterday to the Bernese Cantonal Medical Service and the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). Subsequent laboratory analyzes made it possible to confirm the diagnosis this afternoon. This pathology is a generally less dangerous variant of smallpox, eradicated for about forty years. Symptoms initially are high fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes. In one to three days a rash occurs, first on the face and later on the rest of the body, with the formation of blisters, pustules and scabs.

Several cases have recently emerged in various European countries and beyond. For example, the countries affected include the neighboring Italy, France and Germany. Those returning from a trip to one of the risk areas (West and Central Africa) should monitor their health and consult a doctor in the event of symptoms, recommends the UFSP on its website. The virus is considered to be moderately transmissible to humans. The infection occurs through large droplets and close contact with infected people or animals.

The scientific community considers it possible that transmission increases in the event of sexual intercourse with an infected person. Men who have relationships with other men appear to have an additional risk of infection.

There is no specific vaccine against monkeypox. However, the UFSP specifies that those against smallpox of the first and second generation guarantee effective protection. However, it should be remembered that, although there are cases of serious courses, on the whole the prognosis is favorable: most of the people affected by the disease recover within a few weeks.