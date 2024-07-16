One of the vehicle manufacturers that has caused a sensation upon its arrival in Mexico is BYDwhich presents models with high technology, one of its most recent launches is a pick up truck.

One of the interesting points of this BYD pick-up is that you can remove the locks just by bringing your cell phone closer, this thanks to the NFC technologyso we are going to give you more details and even the cost of this modern hybrid vehicle.

As explained by the brand electric and hybrid carsthe new BYD Shark has the function in the driver’s rearview mirror, which allows you to unlock the vehicle with a touch of your smartphone, in this case Apple devices with NFC.

It’s about the pick up BYD Sharka pickup truck that you can find for sale in department stores Liverpoolwhich can make it much easier for you to acquire it, so we tell you that its price is:

– BYD Shark GL: $899,980 pesos

– BYD Shark GS: $969,800 pesos

BYD Shark: How much does the hybrid pick up cost in Liverpool? Photo: BYD

This hybrid pickup truck It comes with the famous ultra-safe Blade battery, which gives you a combined range of 840 kilometers, and if that doesn’t surprise you, the following fact will, because the BYD Shark accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds.

BYD shares its new and unique pick up with 18-inch wheels, 12.8-inch screen inside, 5 seats and leather steering wheel, this truck allows you a maximum speed of 160 kilometers per hourhow about?

Like all electric and hybrid vehicles, the most frequently asked question is how long it takes to charge, and it turns out that this plug-in BYD pickup truck reaches one of 30% to 80% charge on your battery in 20 minutes.

It has a towing capacity of 2500 kilograms and a payload of 2665 kilograms and you know what another detail is, that with the remote control functionyou can turn on the vehicle as well as its air conditioning.

As if modernity were not enough, BYD Shark It also has a system of air purification with a high-efficiency PM2.5 filter, PM2.5 green purification system and a negative ion generator.

Hybrid cars: Which is the truck that unlocks your car with your phone using NFC technology? Photo: Special

Negative ions attach to air pollutant particles such as dust, pollen, allergens and microorganisms, neutralizing their charge and causing them to clump together and precipitate, helping to clean the air.

Well, what do you think of this? Hybrid pickup truck offered by BYDyou will surely love to see how much technology it has for your comfort and safety while driving, the Shark is presented with an attractive slogan: “Cutting-edge technology with wild power.”