The new exciting season for the video game will start on September 18th EA SPORTS™ F1® 24, the official title of the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship. Electronic Arts has announced, through an official note, the upcoming introduction of significant new features, including the long-awaited 2024 Formula 2 car, and the return to the “Elimination” modemuch loved by fans.

Fans will be able to tap into the next generation of talent as the 2024 Formula 2 cars and drivers make their debut in the world of F1. Also during the launch presentation on September 18 Electronic Arts to introduce special event “F2 Track Mastery” which will test players on iconic circuits such as Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps and the Lusail International Circuit.

Furthermore, For a limited time, you will be able to relive the thrill of Elimination modewhere contestants compete in knockout competitions to win the “Neon Drive” gear set prize.

Season Three will not only provide access to new cars, but will also offer new challenges and race scenarios that test skill and strategy. The Podium Pass has been revamped with exclusive rewards that players can unlock by progressing through the game. Among the new features, Fans will be able to help Jack Doohan compete against the big names on the grid, or win the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix helmet by riding as Oliver Bearman in a new Pro Challenge.

Below is a short gameplay video

One of the most significant aspects of this season is the tribute to Ayrton Senna, motorsport legendwhich continues to inspire new generations of pilots, died prematurely in the accident that occurred during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix on the Imola circuit. His illustrious career is celebrated through events and challenges that allow players to honour his legacy in the virtual world of F1.

“Season 3 is all about the exciting future of motorsports”, said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director for EA SPORTS F1 24. “We are eager to showcase F2, the true breeding ground for the F1 stars of the future, with emerging talents such as Oliver Bearman, Kimi Antonelli and Jack Doohan. We are also thrilled to honor Senna, who continues to be a great source of inspiration for young drivers today.“.

EA SPORTS F1 24 is available for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via the EA App, Epic Games Store and Steam.