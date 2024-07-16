“We have new vaccines, represented by vaccines against respiratory syncytial virus, but it is important to support all vaccinations, those present in the old calendar and those that will be present in the new one, it is important to continue to communicate and raise awareness on the importance of vaccination against influenza, anti-Covid, anti-RSV and anti-pneumococcus which, if contracted by elderly and frail people, can have a very severe impact on health”. With these words Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health – Siti, spoke on the sidelines of the ninth edition of Long-Term Care – Stati Generali dell’Assistenza a lungo termine, scheduled for 16 and 17 July at the Ministry of Health and organized by Italia Longeva.