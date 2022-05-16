It often happens to witness infringements committed on Italian roads, in some cases even quite serious. But what happened to Afragolain the Neapolitan area, is truly incredible: two boys aboard a scooter, both without helmets, were caught driving around the street carrying a Vespa in his arms. Scenes of ordinary madness and unprecedented danger, which were initially filmed by a citizen and later on the official social account of the regional councilor of Europa Verde Francesco Emilio Borrelli.

“Mr. Borrelli in Afragola crazy things happen. Two boys carrying a Vespa on a scooter “writes whoever recorded the video, find the prompt response of the counselor who merely comments with “Incredible”. And there is so much incredible here: just the fact that, while one of the two men drives the scooter with great effort, the young man sitting in the passenger seat holds a Vespa in his arms as if nothing had happened, makes you shiver. If we add to this that the two boys were without helmet, and have decided to perform this stunt in the dark of the evening, the matter becomes even more serious. Clearly the video was overwhelmed by comments of disbelief, and by some ironic message that points out how at least the two boys have put the arrow to turn right.