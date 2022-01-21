His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. (6) of 2022 appointing Khalid Saeed Abdullah bin Touq as Executive Director of the Tourism Activities and Classification Sector at the Department of Economy and Tourism in the Emirate of Dubai. This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.



