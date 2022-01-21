Three days after seeing each other in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid and Elche will face each other again, this time in the match corresponding to matchday 22 of LaLiga Santander.
In the domestic championship, the history of clashes is very favorable to the Madrid team with 29 wins, 10 draws and 6 losses, with 113 goals for and 41 against.
MEETING INFORMATION
Where is Real Madrid – Elche? The match will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, Madrid, with a capacity for 81,044 spectators, but it will not be full due to the works that are being carried out in the stadium and the reduction of the capacity to 75% in outdoor events.
When and what time is Real Madrid – Elche? The match will be played on Sunday, January 23 at 4:15 p.m. in Spain (9:15 a.m. in Mexico and 11:15 a.m. in Argentina and Chile).
On which TV channel can I watch Real Madrid – Elche? In Spain, through Movistar LaLiga 1. In Mexico, on Sky HD.
Where can I watch Real Madrid – Elche ‘online’? In Spain, through Movistar+. In Mexico, at Blue To Go Video Everywhere. In Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela in Star +. And in the United States on ESPN+ and ESPN App.
What was the last result between Real Madrid and Elche?
The last time these two teams met was this Thursday in the round of 16 of the Cup. After a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes, the match was decided in extra time: Verdú put the team from Elche ahead, but Isco and Hazard they turned the game around and qualified Madrid (1-2).
LAST NEWS
Real Madrid
Real Madrid arrive in high spirits at this match after coming back from Verdú’s goal in extra time and getting into the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. In addition, in LaLiga they continue to be the outstanding leader and their closest rival, Sevilla, gave up a draw against Valencia and is four points behind the Whites.
For this match Ancelotti will not be able to count on Marco Asensio who is injured, and Carvajal is waiting for a negative result in the PCR. The one who will be is Thibaut Courtois after his indisposition in the Cup and Karim Benzema, who was rested on Thursday, and Militao will also return to the call after completing his suspension match.
elche
Elche, unlike Madrid, comes with low morale after seeing how with one more man and getting ahead on the scoreboard, the white team ended up throwing them out of the Cup. In LaLiga they have won two consecutive victories and are fifteenth with 22 points, five more than the relegation zone.
Francisco has two confirmed casualties for this match, that of Iván Marcone and Pedro Bigas. In addition, Antonio Barragán, Kiko Casilla, Javier Pastore, Omar Mascarell, Josema Sánchez and Pablo Piatti are doubtful after having tested positive for Covid.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema
Elche: Badia; Palacios, Verdu, Diego, Mojica; Gumbau, Raul Guti, Pere Milla, Fidel; Lucas Perez y Boye
FORECAST 90min
The two teams come to this match on equal terms after the Cup tie. And although Real Madrid are choking on the matches against the team from Elche, they have more of a wardrobe to get the match off the ground, as they already showed in the Cup. Anything other than a victory for Ancelotti’s team would be a surprise.
Result: Real Madrid 2-0 Elche
