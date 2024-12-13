Borussia Dortmund sees no reason for a reassessment in the findings of a ProSieben documentary about the age of U21 national soccer player Youssoufa Moukoko. “In the case of Youssoufa Moukoko, the biological parents and dates of birth are derived from official identification documents and birth certificates issued by a German authority,” explained the BVB: “These documents are valid to this day.”

The club refers to “affidavits in the context of legal proceedings” in which the player and the parents identified in the documents confirmed that the information in the official documents was “accurate”. “This state of affairs is of course crucial for us, the DFB and the player’s current club,” explained BVB.

In a TV documentary that will be broadcast on Sunday, ProSieben presented alleged evidence that Moukoko is not 20 years old, but older. Joseph Moukoko, officially the footballer’s father, confirmed in an affidavit dated August 1, 2023 that Youssoufa Moukoko was not his biological son. He was also “not born on November 20, 2004 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.” The striker, who is currently on loan at French first division club OGC Nice, is said to have been born in 2000 and is called Youssoufa Mohamadou.

The player and those around him have always denied these allegations, which were made during his time in the BVB youth team and before at FC St. Pauli. He did not want to comment to the film team.