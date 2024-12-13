The Conference of Presidents also fails to unblock the mandatory transfer of migrant minors from the Canary Islands

The mandatory reception of migrant minors among all communities remains blocked. The Conference of Presidents held in Santander has also not served the Popular Party to support the modification of the immigration law, although it was the party itself that asked for it to be included in the agenda and which assured in June that it would not support the reform. if this meeting was not called. ”It has been a missed opportunity,” said the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, in his appearance.

The leader of the Canary Coalition has positively valued the meeting between the State and the regional presidents, but regrets that no agreement has been reached. This Thursday, the Canary Islands and Euskadi closed a proposal, presented at the Conference, that proposed an extraordinary distribution within a period of three months to alleviate the pressure on the resources of the border territories. A measure ”to buy time” until the law is reformed and an automatic mechanism is created that allows migrant minors to be distributed throughout the national territory.

Clavijo has assured that the Government of Spain has taken on the plan ”with considerable interest”, but regrets the lack of sufficient understanding on the part of the rest of the autonomies: ”There is awareness, but the stone that hurts you is the one you have in mind. your shoe. ”There were communities that told you that they had their resources exceeded by 140%. In the Canary Islands we have lost count of how overwhelmed the resources are,” he stated in his appearance.

The Canary Islands currently protects 5,800 minors without family references in 86 facilities. Many of them have been created by emergency means and house more than 300 young people in spaces that do not meet the minimum conditions and where their fundamental rights are not guaranteed. ”It is impossible to protect the rights of minors,” the Canarian president himself has acknowledged.

Given the blockage of the agreement by the PP, the Canarian president insists on betting in the meantime on the initiative developed together with Euskadi, and thus “being able to make an automatic distribution, which removes pressure, to be able to save time and work.”

The agreement sealed this Thursday between the two communities proposes to propose a stable, quality, co-responsible and incentivized reception by the State, granting more resources to the territories that make a greater effort.

Furthermore, it insists on guaranteeing a “balanced, coordinated, orderly and fair” distribution between the communities and an economic memory that supports this distribution. On the other hand, it insists on strengthening cooperation with countries of origin and on the Prosecutor’s Office expediting the identification of people without family references in order to know whether or not they are minors.

The Lehendakari, Imanol Pradales, has assured that this proposal has not received a ”frontal rejection”, opening ”a thread of hope”. Pradales has indicated that the meeting has been ”correct in form”, but no progress has been made in content. A blockage that he attributes to the ”political struggle” between parties.

The lurches of the PP

In June, the vice president of the Government of the Canary Islands and leader of the PP in the islands, Manuel Domínguez, assured that his party would not support the mandatory distribution of minors if a conference of presidents was not convened. Six months later, this meeting between the President of the State and the regional leaders has not been enough to unblock the proposal either.

After two months away from the negotiating table, on December 5, the PP met with the central government and the executives of the Canary Islands and Ceuta. However, the meeting ended without agreement. The Popular Party attended the meeting threatened by Vox, which assured that it would not support the regional budgets if the PP agreed with the PSOE on this reform.

The lurches of the Popular Party, a government partner of the Canarian Coalition in the Archipelago, have led the central government and the Canary Islands to give this Friday one last chance to the formation of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Now, as the central and regional Executives have already announced, they will try to reach an agreement with Junts to achieve the reform of the law.

Immigration was one of the key points of this meeting and, specifically, the mandatory distribution throughout the national territory of children and adolescents rescued on the southern border. In his initial intervention, the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, asked the regional leaders face to face to reach an agreement “at once”, appealing to solidarity and to build a responsible and supportive immigration policy. , based on science and not on prejudices, as reported by Efe. Furthermore, Sánchez has insisted on supporting international circular migration agreements, promoting regulated labor alternatives.