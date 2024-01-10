Phew, we would like to have this purist box from Richard Hammond in the garage.

It was just about the best television program ever made: Top Gear. And later The Grand Tour. Three gentlemen with completely different characters who went on all kinds of car adventures for 17 years (and then for a while).

These gentlemen were not just presenters, but huge celebrities. For a long time, Top Gear was the program from which the BBC made by far the most money. Thanks to Top Gear we had gems like the That Mitchel & Webb Look.

And thanks to Top Gear (and after a bitch-slap to The Grand Tour), Jeremy, James and Richard were able to cash in nicely. And with that money they could buy nice cars and darn it: that's what they did. This regularly means that the shed is full of special stuff and that sometimes one car has to make way for another.

Morgan Roadster

Richard Hammond in particular suffers from this. At least, Hammond in particular makes this known via Drivetribe and similar media channels. For now, a very special car is being released, namely a real one Morgan Roadster.

If you can't get this car, that is the model that was the successor to the Morgan Plus 8 and the predecessor of the current Plus Six. That sounds illogical, but it isn't. The Morgan Plus 8 had Rover's 3.9 V8 with 190 hp under the hood. When Rover discontinued these engines, Morgan had to look elsewhere. Since the Plus Four and 4/4 used Ford engines, the choice was quickly made.

Initially, Morgan used the 3.0 V6 from the Mondeo ST220, with 226 hp. This was later followed by the Cyclone engine, a 3.7 liter V6 with 306 hp that we know from the Mustang. This subsequently became the Plus Six, with a six-in-line from BMW. Are you still following it?

Purist box from Hammond at Collecting Cars

Richard Hammond clearly put the car together himself. The bodywork consists of two shades of gray. Silver gray for the outer part, dark gray for the panels on the inside, almost all the chrome was replaced by high-gloss black.

In 2024 this is quite normal, but don't forget that the car is from 2005! It doesn't look that heroic on an Audi Q2 or a BMW X2, but in 2005 on such a classic-looking Morgan it was pretty cool.

But like I said, you can buy it. At Collecting Cars it is offered for auction, namely. The auction ends on Friday, but the best bid at the time of writing is already £30,000. Morgans are extremely valuable cars, especially one from British Petrolhead, as it turns out. Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

Read more? These are the 20 sexiest British sports cars ever!

This article Buy this purist box from Richard Hammond first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #purist #box #Richard #Hammond