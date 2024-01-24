Porsche 911 Turbo at home, just because it is possible.

In the category it costs something, but then you also get something. For just under 5 million euros you can buy this home of a true car enthusiast in Vinkeveen. From the interior design of the house it is not difficult to tell that you are dealing with a real petrolhead.

In the house there is a beautiful Porsche 911, depicted as a kind of art object on four wheels. Then this is a bit more fun than a painting. In this art object you can turn the key and go for a drive. That is a bit more difficult with art on the wall.

The residents have plenty of other toys with four wheels. A Porsche 911 GT3 RS, for example, but also a Land Rover and a Range Rover for more anonymous trips to the supermarket.

In addition to being a home for car enthusiasts, this villa is also ideal for fans of the water. In the backyard you have access to the Vinkeveense plassen. On beautiful summer days it is of course great to go sailing.

The house itself was built in 2019. At least two cars can sleep inside. The rest is dependent on the outdoor accommodation. You can still store two under the carport, the rest will have to brave the wind and weather in the yard.

With access to this form of fun, you don't need a backyard pool, right? Never mind that gym. You're too busy staring at your favorite car in the house. In the case of this owner, that is a 911, but that may be different for everyone.

4,950,000 euros is the asking price for this detached house. Unfortunately, the cars are not included. You can always negotiate. You can do some indoor cookie shopping on Funda. (via Quotenet)

This article Buy this house in Het Gooi from a real car enthusiast first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #house #Het #Gooi #real #car #enthusiast