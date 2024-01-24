ID@Xbox announced the program Indie Selects a new initiative aimed at giving greater prominence to indie games available for Xbox. In short, Microsoft has decided to renew its commitment to smaller studios, trying to make Xbox an even more welcoming platform than in the past.

Indie featured on Xbox

Indie Selects includes a selection of games featured on theXbox Store curated by the ID@Xbox team, which will also guarantee support on its social channels and on other sources such as Xbox Wire itself. A permanent section dedicated to indie games has been added to the Games section of the Xbox dashboard and a new collection will be made available every Wednesday, with various channels and rotating themes.

The first channel, simply called “Indie Spotlight,” features recent titles recommended by the ID@Xbox team. “These are games we've played and enjoyed, and we think indie game fans will enjoy them too.” Please note that games on the site will not be included Game Passbecause they are precisely in the Game Pass hub.

The second channel is that of the weekly theme, such as “Games to play with your cat” or “Games for the naughty ones.” “We're working on several fun ideas for themes that will be introduced in the coming months, and will welcome suggestions via social channels for new themes (or games to include in existing themes).”

Other channels will include themes to highlight games from around the world, games from new creators, and ID@Xbox sales. There will also be pre-purchasable games. Finally, a channel has been added that allows you to add games to wishlist.

The prize given to games selected by ID@Xbox

“And now for the best part: Once a month, for the final week, we will present our picks for six titles designated as our ID@Xbox “Indie Selects.” The entire ID@Xbox team will vote to select their favorites, and these are the six games we're sure you'll love. These are games we want to put our stamp of approval on. Not only will the Indie Selects be featured in a special collection later in the week, but we'll be highlighting them across our social channels and we'll publish an article on Xbox Wire to delve deeper into which games were selected and why we like them. Plus, developers will receive a digital award with the Indie Selects logo that they can display on their channels.”