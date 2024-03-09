Offer! An almost new Porsche 992 GT3 RS that is no longer in new condition.

This one is a bit painful to watch. Ordering a new Porsche 911 GT3 RS means waiting months for your dream car. Many buyers rely on the second-hand market to be able to drive one quickly. This almost new Porsche 992 GT3 RS is now for sale, a real opportunity!

Crashed Porsche 992 GT3 RS

An opportunity with a story, because this RS no longer enjoys driving. It is as good as new, because the hottest Porker of the moment was only registered since January. It's only been a few months and the weather is finally starting to get nice. Unfortunately, this GT3 RS was not allowed to experience that again. The Porsche in question suffered a nasty blow.

This crashed Porsche 992 GT3 RS had a new price of € 422,236. Boonstra Damage Vehicles has included the car in its stock and now the 911 is for sale for € 324,950. A nice discount compared to the price as it left a Porsche Center. In a slightly different condition.

The front in particular is severely damaged. The window is broken, the carbon front cover is damaged and the front bumper may also need to be replaced. The passenger airbag is defective, the driver's airbag is also no longer useful.

Apart from this damage, they are all repairable. Hence the hefty asking price. The Porsche can really be patched up. The rear is damage-free, as is the complex wing and 4.0 liter boxer six-cylinder.

The score is 100 kilometers driven. This means that the Porsche 992 GT3 RS crashed at an extremely early stage. Pretty bad for the owner who may have had an accident with the car during the first ride. Now someone else can take on this project. Anyone?

