There demo Of Stellar Blade appeared fleetingly on the PlayStation Store in recent hours but was promptly removed, which however did not stop some from downloading and playing it, as well as recording the gameplay and publishing it online, as demonstrated by this video with 40 minutes of gameplay taken from the trial version.

Obviously the question could represent spoilers, even if it should still be the official demo of Stellar Blade, except that its release was evidently not yet planned by Sony and it is likely that the video will be removed shortly.

In any case, if you are interested you can watch the video at this addresswith around 40 minutes covering the early stages of the action game by the Korean team ShiftUp, presumably playable by other users soon too, when the demo is made available again.