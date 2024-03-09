There demo Of Stellar Blade appeared fleetingly on the PlayStation Store in recent hours but was promptly removed, which however did not stop some from downloading and playing it, as well as recording the gameplay and publishing it online, as demonstrated by this video with 40 minutes of gameplay taken from the trial version.
Obviously the question could represent spoilers, even if it should still be the official demo of Stellar Blade, except that its release was evidently not yet planned by Sony and it is likely that the video will be removed shortly.
In any case, if you are interested you can watch the video at this addresswith around 40 minutes covering the early stages of the action game by the Korean team ShiftUp, presumably playable by other users soon too, when the demo is made available again.
The early stages of the game
The video shows the introductory sequence to the game in which some narrative foundations are laid, with an initial account of the world and the events that surround the action, then continuing through the levels that make up the tutorial.
They should therefore correspond to the early stages of the game effective, although it is not clear whether any specific changes are foreseen in the final version of this. So let's see the first introduction of Eve, the protagonist, and the foundations of the combat system.
The Stellar Blade demo appeared yesterday evening on the PlayStation Store but it seems to have been an error, given that this test version was only expected to be released later and was removed by Sony after a few minutes. In terms of an official video, we saw one a few days ago about Eve's various ranged weapons.
