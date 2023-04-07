If there is something that cannot be missing in celebrations, especially birthdays, they are the striking and tasty cakesthat is why it has been done viral on social networks the design of this dessert the result of a Costco confectioner’s mistake.

As we mentioned before, an essential element at parties are cakes, which, today, can be found in all flavors and colors, as well as impressive designs.

Under this framework, the case of a man who, after requesting a custom cake at costcoWhen he received it, he was in for a big surprise.

It was through social networks where an Internet user shared the story of how he ended up receiving a peculiar cake after the person in charge of making it in the wholesale chain of stores made a mistake.

In this sense, when making a custom order, what is recommended is to be as specific as possible, and if possible, offer a reference image or sketch so that the person makes it as similar as possible.

However, it seems that the person in charge of making the cakes at a Costco branch misunderstood the specifications made by a customer, and ended up giving him a big surprise.

They make a mistake in Costco’s custom cake/Photo: Reddit @mildlyInfuriating

“Costco will give you exactly what you know you didn’t need,” says the post made on the platform Reddit.

As indicated by the netizen, he was quite specific with what he wanted, so much so that he gave a sketch of what he expected the white dessert to look like. But, skipping the part that indicated that the product should not have letters or any designthe supermarket giant worker gave him something very different.

However, the decorator took what was indicated quite literally, since he was given a white cake with an image of the diagram made, red and black, in the very center, and that is that the buyer had indicated that he only wanted red icing at the top and bottom.

As expected, the case did not take long to attract the attention of users of the social network, highlighting those comments where netizens sided with the Costco collaborator for having perfectly drawn the design.