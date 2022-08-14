Formula 1 has been experiencing an era of tremendous growth in recent years: whether it is for television audiences, in the stands or for contracts with new circuits around the world, the F1 ‘brand’ has an ever-increasing appeal. Many enthusiasts and as many professionals – including pilots – fear, however, that with the passage of time there is a risk of losing the right balance between tradition and innovation within the Circus. The perfect emblem of this danger is the risk, which has become quite concrete in recent months, that a historic track for Formula 1 and motorsport in general such as that of Spa-Francorchamps may leave the World Cup calendar. In fact, the F1 contract with the Belgian track expires at the end of 2022 and – given the many new tracks destined to enter the program next year – the renewal does not appear to be taken for granted.

Several drivers, above all Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, have made important appeals to the top of the category to preserve the Ardennes track. But several legends of the past have also moved in this regard. Jenson Button2009 world champion, was particularly clear: “If Spa is not part of the calendar, I will be very angry – said the former McLaren and BrawnGP driver in a speech in the podcast of WTF1 – the Munich issue is very complicated, because there are many things behind it. But if they cancel Spa it is for other reasons, not because it is not a good circuit. It is one of the best circuits in the world, the races are incredible and the drivers and teams love to go there“, The Englishman commented.

Button, who won the Belgian GP in 2012, is convinced that the Circus should aim for a right balance between new circuits and historical tracks. “We have to be careful. We know that Formula 1 is entertainment and that a certain television program [Drive to Survive] made it very famous in America, which is great for the sport. But we have to make sure we keep the races exciting and go to circuits that give us great chances to see the riders happy. I like having a mix of street circuits and old school circuits, but we can’t always just go to cities. You have to keep in mind both the layout of the track and the country you run in, because this is how a fan base is created. It is also important that the race is fun to watch on TV, with lots of battles“, The Englishman warned.