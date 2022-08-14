Police are identifying two teenage girls after posting a photo of the Nazi salute on social media. The pictures were taken on a pedestal near the Eternal Flame on the Alley of Heroes in the city of Kalach, Voronezh Region.

“During the monitoring, the fact of the publication of these photographs was revealed, a check is being carried out, teenagers involved in the commission of illegal actions are being identified,” they said. TASS in the press service of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Voronezh region on Sunday, August 14.

According to several media outlets in the region, the footage was published online on Saturday, August 13.

The leadership of the regional investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia decided to petition for the transfer of materials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs for further verification and evaluation of the actions of teenagers.

“In addition, as part of the audit, a proper legal assessment will also be given to the conditions of residence and education of minors,” the message reads. website SC.

A similar incident occurred in Voronezh at the end of July, when teenagers desecrated a veteran’s grave. A video appeared on the Web in which one of them urinated on the grave, and then danced using the tombstones as entourage. The teenager in the video, speaking of himself in the feminine gender, said that he was not in danger and that he was “not afraid of anything.” From grave to grave, he jumped from the fence. Also, the attacker let slip that he was in the Voronezh region.