Guadalajara Jalisco.- The Butterfly cut or butterfly cut is the trend for hair in 2023Some celebrities already wear this look like the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

The butterfly cut is made with marked layers and in the front part it has a longer curtain fringe, explains the fashion magazine Elle.

this cut It is ideal for long hair that is looking for a change but does not want to cut the length of their hair too much.

The cape that shines from behind is the longest, so By tying it in a low ponytail, it simulates a bob cut, without the need to reduce the length of the hair.

Felicitas Ordás, the styling expert, affirms that the style of the butterfly cut is inspired by the 70s, but taking texture at the ends, achieving a casual look.

To style this cut, you need to create volume in the upper layers and curls at the ends that should point outwards, in order to show off a younger face.

