In the absence of official confirmation and as all the indications suggested, Sergio Busquets has already made the decision and will leave Barcelona on June 30, at the end of his contract. As Marca has advanced, the Spanish midfielder has already communicated it internally to his teammates and the coaching staff after returning to training to prepare for next Sunday’s derby in Cornellà that can give the culés the 27th league title in form math.

After both the squad and the staff led by Xavi Hernández and the board of directors chaired by Joan Laporta have already learned, the question remains as to when he will make his departure from the club public. Busquets wants to communicate it as soon as possible to close the soap opera and remain calm. Although it had been speculated that he was going to wait for Barça to win the regularity tournament and for the celebrations to take place so as not to tarnish them, now everything indicates that he will announce it this Wednesday.

After 15 years in the culé first team, Busquets was clear a long time ago that it is the ideal moment to leave Barça. What better way to go out as League champion after a difficult time due to the bad trajectory of the Catalans in recent years, with no chance of winning important championships, and the departure of emblematic players, with Leo Messi at the helm.

The situation improved with the arrival of Xavi on the bench, but Busquets had difficult times, to the point that even in some games and isolated moments he received whistles from some forgetful sector of the Camp Nou. After fifteen decades being one of the key pieces of the best Barça, he did not want to leave in the midst of a crisis and through the back door.

low bid



Both Joan Laporta and Xavi wanted him to continue dressed as a Barça player, since the Terrasa coach still considers him the undisputed starter, but Busquets prefers to leave as champion and not wait for his final decline. The club made him a lower offer, charging 30% less than what he receives this course. Busi’s environment always leaked that money was not a fundamental issue, but at 34 he can still sign a succulent contract in the United States, Qatar or Saudi Arabia.

It must not be ruled out that Busquets coincides in the last years of his brilliant career with Leo Messi, whose future is still uncertain although it is taken for granted that he will leave Paris Saint-Germain. Yesterday some media reported that the Argentine star would go to Arabia with a stratospheric contract of 400 million, but his father, Jorge Messi, denied it on Tuesday.

The end at Barça will be a reality half a year after his departure from the Spanish team, with which Busquets played 143 games since his debut, on April 1, 2009 in Istanbul with Vicente del Bosque on the bench, until the announcement of his goodbye after losing to Morocco, on penalties, in the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar. With La Roja, Busquets won the Euro Cup in Poland and Ukraine in 2012 and the World Cup in South Africa.