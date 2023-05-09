The Chinese offensive in the automotive sector in Europe is not only focusing on the production and launch of new models of the Asian country’s car manufacturers in the Old Continent. On the contrary: one of the priorities of Chinese companies to assert their dominance in Europe concerns the production of batteries for electric cars. Which in many cases will no longer take place in China, with the subsequent export of the batteries to Europe, but directly to the Old Continent.

In Europe, for Europe

According to what was reported by Repubblica, which cites a report by the think tanks Merics and Rhodium Group, in 2022 “that in new battery plantsespecially in Hungary and Germany, has become the first ever item of Chinese direct investment in Europe”. An ever-growing trend that began five years ago, in 2018, when Chinese companies announced battery plants in Europe for over 15 billion euros. Estimates in hand, the Chinese will guarantee 20% of European battery production in 2030.

No barriers

How will Europe react to this further offensive that China is preparing to carry out? It is clear that in many cases the risk dependence of industry from the Chinese supply chain increases dramatically, with the same Chinese at home it would practically be inevitable. But does this mean that, as in the United States, barriers will also be put up in Europe? Far from it: rather than barriers, it is probable that we will soon find ourselves talking about incentiveswhich can entice Chinese companies to establish their own factories in the Old Continent to produce batteries under easier conditions.

Italy on the margins?

“The Commission itself believes that having the Chinese Gigafactories in Europe, with related related industries, is a acceptable compromise, or necessarybetween risks and opportunities”reads in the newspaper. Will Italy also be invaded by Chinese Gigafactories that will produce batteries for electric cars? It seems like no. Or at least, not initially: to date, our country is certainly not the most coveted by companies in the Asian country as a basis for the construction of new factories. But it is not said that the electricity investment map of the Dragon cannot change from one moment to the next.