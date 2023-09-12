Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 00:05



The patron saint festivities of Alhama de Murcia, in honor of the Virgin of the Rosary, will be celebrated between Friday, October 6, a holiday in the town, until Sunday the 15th.

The commission in charge of choosing the figure of the town crier, made up of town criers from other editions, the El Cocotazo club and the Department of Celebrations, has decided that the person in charge of kicking off the Rosary celebrations with the proclamation and chupinazo will be businesswoman Carmen Espadas, owner and director of the Venus Image Center. It has a wide range of national awards, as well as recognitions, within its sector. At the crier’s presentation, the relationship of this businesswoman with sectoral events throughout Spain was highlighted, as well as her interest in personal image and decoration of spaces.

The recovery of the Casa de Josefa García, today Casa del Jardín, a protected building that Espadas acquired and restored to install its image center in its facilities, was another of the notable elements that were taken into account when making the designation.