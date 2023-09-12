There is a Ukrainian company that produces fake weapons and in the war, which Kiev fights against Russia, it is as fundamental as the companies that produce real weapons. Metinvest – a metallurgical and mining giant that operates between Ukraine, Europe and the USA – is a cornerstone of the military strategy of the country led by President Volodymyr Zelensky. The company, ended up on the radar of CNN and Guardian, weeks ago it began mass production of fake radar equipment and fake artillery pieces. Objective: to deceive Russia and force Moscow forces to use men, vehicles and ammunition to hit pieces of metal or wood similar to real weapons.

Read also

Alongside supplies from the United States and Western partners, the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive – which is gaining ground towards the south in the Zaporizhzhia region – also passes through the ‘sacrifice’ of metal and wood products created specifically to be destroyed in a short time .

“The main task of these products is to save the lives of the military. Every missile, every bullet, every drone that the aggressor uses on a metal or plywood object reduces his ability to use this ammunition against Ukrainian equipment and troops “, explains Oleksandr Myronenko, Chief Operating Officer of Metinvest Group. The company “responded to the military’s request in 2022 and, thanks to the commitment of our professional team, was able to quickly start the production of fake artillery pieces. For us this is only a small part of the contribution that a ‘private company can give to the common goal: the victory of Ukraine,’ he added.

Products made by Metinvest are successful if they are destroyed. The ‘decoys’ have already proven to be widely useful. They were hit in all the areas where they were deployed, confirming the excellent work carried out by the Metinvest experts. In addition to fake weapons, the company contributes to the country’s war effort with ‘real’ equipment. The armed forces were provided with 150,000 bulletproof vests made in its own facilities or purchased from third parties, more than 200 mobile shelters, thousands of drones, thermal imaging cameras, vehicles, communications equipment and other defensive equipment that the company produces or buys before giving away for free to Defense.