President criticized what he called the “greed of the richest people” and defended that there is a “social counterpart”

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said this Wednesday (18.jan.2023) that businessman “he doesn’t earn a lot of money because he worked, but he earns a lot of money because his workers worked”. For the petista, it is necessary to have “social counterpart”.

Lula mentioned the phrase in an exclusive interview (only for one media vehicle, individually) to the cable news channel GloboNews.

The Chief Executive had been asked whether he considered social and fiscal responsibilities antagonistic – read below the question posed to the President and his answer.

“They are antagonistic because of the greed of the richest people. That is, people don’t want to… the entrepreneur doesn’t earn a lot of money because he worked, he earns a lot of money because his workers worked. What we want is for there to be only the social counterpart. We are not interested in having a society of miserable people, we want to have a middle-class society”, said.

Read below what Lula was asked and what the president said:

Nature Nery (analyst of GloboNews) – “Social responsibility and fiscal responsibility are often presented, and sometimes I get the impression that you think so. I would like you to tell me if that’s right, as if they were antagonistic, as if one were the enemy of the other. But there are those who understand that they are not necessarily antagonistic. For you, sir, are they enemies?”;

INFLATION AND CRITICISM OF THE BC

The president also defended raising the annual inflation target to, according to him, avoid “arrochar” the economy and make it grow to increase income distribution. He suggested moving the target from the current 3.5% to 4.5%.

The petista criticized the performance of the Central Bank in conducting monetary policy to contain inflation with the use of interest rates as the main instrument.

Lula also stated that he intends to restructure the union movement, with the participation of unionists, businessmen and the federal government. “We don’t want to go back to the past, we want to establish a new relationship between capital and work”said.

LULA AND THE GLOBE

The relationship between the federal government and the Group’s media outlets has been friendly. Globe.

Lula’s first exclusive interview was for the pay cable TV station GloboNews. The audience of news stations in Brazil fluctuates in the range of 0.3 percentage points as measured by the multinational company Kantar (which in Brazil bought Ibope). That equates to approximately 200,000 people watching.

At the “National Journal”, whose audience is much larger because it is broadcast on TV Globo open, the interview GloboNews was presented in a reportage of 13 minutes and 4 seconds. Excerpts of Lula’s speech were reproduced emphasizing the defense of democracy. THE “JN” decided not to give anything away on the president’s criticism of central bank independence and a higher inflation target. But he gave the phrase about businessmen winning “a lot of money” not because they worked, “but rather because his workers worked”.

Last Sunday (Jan 15.2023), the images from the security cameras of the Planalto’s closed circuit, with the files of the acts of vandalism on the 8th of January, were delivered exclusively to the program “Fantastic”from TV Globe. These images are a public good and under the Freedom of Information Act anyone could have access. But only on Monday (Jan 16) did other communication vehicles receive copies of the videos, 24 hours after TV Globe. THE Power360 made this report about it.

