Research shows that 32% of small businesses reported an increase in expenses, while 33% reported a lack of customers

Small Business Pulse Survey shows that 33% of small businesses indicated the lack of customers as the company’s main difficulty in July. The survey was carried out by Sebrae based on data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). Here’s the complete (1MB).

The president of Sebrae, Décio Lima, attributed the result to the level of household debt, which would be suppressing consumption. “We believe that the federal government’s Desenrola program should reactivate Brazilians’ willingness to buy again, reviving the economy”he completed.

Another 32% said that the biggest problem is the increase in costs, such as the price of goods, fuel, rent and energy. Despite this scenario, the Sebrae states that small businesses have resisted passing on the increase to customers.

According to the survey, 68% of respondents reported that the company had increased costs in the last 30 days. In July, 51% of micro and small entrepreneurs maintained the prices of their products and services, while only 8% passed on, in full, the increase in expenses to their customers.

Read the ranking of challenges listed by micro and small entrepreneurs:

lack of customers: 33%;

33%; increased costs: 32%;

32%; loan debts: 10%;

10%; tax debts: 6%;

6%; debts with suppliers: 3%;

3%; employees on leave with health problems: 1%;

1%; others: 16%.

The survey also showed that 31% of small businesses saw an increase in their revenue, while 37% said it decreased.

According to the survey, 25% of micro and small entrepreneurs are in arrears. The result indicates a downward trend, which began in January. Despite this scenario, the research showed that for 56% of small businesses, debt represents 30% or more of the company’s monthly costs.

The survey was carried out from July 25th to 31st, 2023. 5,789 entrepreneurs from all 26 States and the Federal District were interviewed via online form, of which 61% are MEI (individual microentrepreneur), 34% ME (microcompany) and 6% EPP (small business). The margin of error is 1 pp, with a 95% confidence interval.