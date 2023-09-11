He murder of the regional prosecutor of Tierra Caliente, Víctor Manuel Salas Cuadras was like retaliation for operationsassured the Secretary of Government, Luisa María Alcalde.

“Until now what we know is that there were 50 gunshot wounds “It is most likely a relationship with security operations that occurred in previous days,” the official declared.

Luisa María Alcalde avoided confirming whether the official was deprived of his liberty before being murdered and limited himself to ensuring that the body of the regional prosecutor was found on a federal highway.

He ruled out seeing a pattern against judicial authorities despite the violence that occurs in Guerrero.

“We do not see a pattern, it has to do with these reactions because progress has been made in terms of seizures, arrests in this coordination that exists both in this entity and in the rest of the country, not only the National Guard participates jointly. but the Ministry of Defense itself with local authorities,” declared the official during the Morning on behalf of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Regarding increasing security for judicial officials, it was determined that it will be a decision made at the Guerrero security table that meets daily.

Finally, He regretted the events and assured that the crime is being investigated so that it does not remain unpunished. Víctor Manuel Salas Cuadras was also a colonel of the Sedena and had taken office as regional prosecutor two days ago.

