The photo of a huge bat shocked users of social networks the last days, because its terrifying appearance was compared to that of other animals as that of a “donkey”, however it is a variety called “hammer head”.

The viral publication with the mammal initially seemed to be a mystery, as the media such as “radiodos” and “0221” assured that it was a current finding, however, with a Google search it was possible to determine that the image is not recent.

Specimen

The animal that scared many and surprised others is a “hammerhead bat” and not a hybrid between donkey and bat; a monster or demon as people on the internet theorized.

this spice It has the scientific name Hypsignathus monstrosus., is native to Africa and feeds mainly on fruits. Some of its main characteristics are its snout and of course, its size and weight: it can measure between 17 and 28.5 cm; while its weight ranges from 218 to 450 grams.

This large bat usually turns up on the internet once a year when a photograph of its impressive dimensions is spread.