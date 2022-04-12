The police reported via Burgernet that a woman was raped on Kerkepad in Bakel on Sunday evening. It is about a woman from the village.

The rape took place around 10.25 pm on the first part of the bicycle path, near the Muziekhofje. The path runs between garages and backyards. During the day it is widely used by cyclists and walkers on their way from one side of the village center to the other.

Loud music

Residents of the Muziekhofje reacted shocked to the news, but did not hear anything about it on Sunday evening. “In the evenings I only heard loud music from the pubs around the corner,” says one of the residents. “You sometimes hear yelling and yelling from visitors. So maybe there was something to be heard, but that’s why I didn’t notice it.”

Police declined to comment further on the case. On Sunday evening, trace research was done on the path and today agents continue with neighborhood research and looking for possible camera images. Furthermore, because of the sensitivity of sexual assault cases to victims, the police are reluctant to provide information.

